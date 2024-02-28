Deadlines for UAE Corporate Tax registrations explained: When, how Dh10,000 fine applies

UAE: 24x7 clinic to offer free treatment for passengers at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport
Authorities in the UAE have specified deadlines for businesses to submit their Corporate Tax registration applications. Effective from March 1, 2024, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) decision has spelt out timeframes for each segment of taxable entities or persons to register and avoid violating tax laws.
According to the Ministry of Finance, an administrative penalty of Dh10,000 applies for late registrations. Here is all you need to know.
What are the new deadlines for Corporate Tax registrations?
– Resident juridical persons (organisations) incorporated, established, or otherwise recognised prior to March 1, 2024.
Nishant Rayma, partner, RMC Tax Consulting, said the registration deadlines are structured based on the original month of incorporation for businesses, irrespective of the year.
|Month of licence issuance
|Deadline
|January or February
|May 31
|March or April
|June 30
|May
|July 31
|June
|August 31
|July
|September 30
|August or September
|October 31
|October or November
|November 30
|December
|December 31
“This uniform application means that deadlines are consistent for businesses established in the same months, regardless of their incorporation year,” said Rayma.
The FTA decision states that if a juridical person does not have a licence by March 1, 2024, they must apply to register within three months — that is, May 31, 2024.
According to the FTA, if an entity has more than one licence, the one with the earliest issuance date shall be used.
– Resident juridical persons (organisations) incorporated, established, or otherwise recognised after March 1, 2024.
For new resident businesses incorporated after March 1, the registration deadline is “mostly” three months from the date of incorporation, Rayma said. Here are the deadlines as specified by the FTA:
– Non-resident juridical person prior to March 1
– Non-resident juridical person after March 1
– Natural persons (individuals operating in their personal capacity)
According to Rayma, the deadline for resident natural persons with a turnover exceeding Dh1 million is March 31 of the subsequent year, while non-resident natural persons must register within three months of meeting the requirements of being subject to tax.
Administrative penalties will be imposed on taxable persons who do not submit their registration applications for Corporate Tax within the timeframes specified in the FTA’s Decision for each segment.
Arun Gurung, regional finance director at Sovereign Corporate Services Dubai, advised businesses to consider this update carefully “so they are ready to meet the relevant deadlines and avoid late registration penalties of Dh10,000”.
