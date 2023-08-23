'Crushed': UAE billionaire says Taliban stopped over 60 female students from flying to Dubai for studies

Photo: AP file

Taliban on Wednesday barred more than 60 Afghan female students at the Kabul airport who were travelling to Dubai for higher education on scholarship.

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the well-diversified conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, had offered to provide scholarships to Afghan students in December 2022.

“I was eagerly awaiting their arrival, as was my team at the Al Habtoor Group, after months of continuous work to ensure the provision of scholarships from prominent universities in the UAE. I find myself unable to express the disappointment I currently feel. This is a significant tragedy against humanity, against education, equality, and justice. I appeal to all relevant parties for urgent intervention to rescue and assist these students,” said Al Habtoor.

He said that all the preparations such as admissions, accommodations, transportation, health insurance and other services had been arranged for the Afghan female students to study at the prominent universities of the UAE.

Afghan female students, who were set to depart on August 23, 2023, from Kabul airport and travel to Dubai, were prevented from boarding the plane, even in the presence of their 'Mahram' (male relatives), Al Habtoor Group said.

In the initial phase of the initiative, 81 female students were chosen to study at the University of Dubai, with plans to include the remaining students in subsequent stages of the initiative. While entry visas were granted to 68 of them, with coordination from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Bookings were made for 63 flight tickets from Kabul Airport to reach Dubai on Wednesday.

Al Habtoor added that the students were chosen with care to study at the University of Dubai.

“Our aspirations were crushed. The authorities in Afghanistan, without justification, prevented their departure, unjustly curtailing their freedom. This stands as a profound tragedy, a blow against the principles of humanity, education, equality, and justice. I request all involved parties to quickly step in and help rescue and assist these struggling students,” said Al Habtoor Group chairman.

