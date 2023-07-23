UAE: Up to Dh2 million fine for forging or reproducing credit card or debit card

Dubai Public Prosecution apprised residents of the penalties for falsifying any other electronic payment method

The UAE has clear - and strict - laws against cybercrimes, with various penalties that can include lengthy prison terms and fines of up to Dh3 million. The Dubai Public Prosecution on Sunday apprised residents on the penalties for forging or counterfeiting or reproducing a credit card or debit card.

Through a post on its social media account, the authority laid out the penalties for falsifying any other electronic payment method by using any technological means or computer programme.

According to a Federal Decree on combatting rumours and cybercrimes, any person who forges, creates fake copies, or illegally uses the data or information of a credit or debit card, or any other electronic payment tool using information technology (IT) or any other computer tools, shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh500,000 and not more than Dh2 million, or one of the two penalties.

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, whosoever, found forging electronic documents will have to face the law as per Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021. Whoever falsifies any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government, or federal or local public authorities or organisations shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between Dh150,000 and Dh750,000.

In the case of falsification of documents of any entity not stated above, penalty shall be detention and/or a fine ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000.

Dubai Police have warned the public against unlawful access into information systems of state institutions. According to Article 3 of the UAE Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021 for combating rumours and cybercrimes, the crime is punishable of a temporary imprisonment and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 which can go up to Dh500,000. As per the law, any person who unlawfully accesses a website, electronic information system, information network or any information technology means that belong to state institutions are punishable.

