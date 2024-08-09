UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

Authorities cancelled the singer's concert dates in the city yesterday after uncovering a 'planned terrorist attack'
After conducting investigations for more than seven months, an organised criminal gang has been referred to trial before the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal – State Security Department – for crimes threatening the state's security, public order, and societal peace.
Investigations initiated by the Public Prosecution revealed the involvement of over a 100 defendants in forming, managing, and joining a criminal organisation known as the 'Bahloul' gang.
It aimed to carry out illegal activities, collect illicit funds, and distribute it among themselves by exerting power and influence in the areas where they operated.
They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms and were armed with illegal weapons and tools which they used to spread terror among their victims in order to extort money from them.
They also sought to conceal and disguise the source of their illicit gains through money laundering.
The UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi emphasised that the Public Prosecution will enforce the law decisively against anyone who commits criminal acts or harms and terrorises people throughout the country.
He highlighted that law enforcement authorities perform their duties with utmost vigilance and in accordance with legal procedures to maintain the state's security and ensure the safety of its residents.
The Attorney-General urged all citizens and residents who consider the UAE their home to report any crimes, in order to prevent their dire consequences.
