E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

The gang was found to have carried out illegal activities, collected illicit funds

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM

After conducting investigations for more than seven months, an organised criminal gang has been referred to trial before the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal – State Security Department – for crimes threatening the state's security, public order, and societal peace.

Investigations initiated by the Public Prosecution revealed the involvement of over a 100 defendants in forming, managing, and joining a criminal organisation known as the 'Bahloul' gang.


It aimed to carry out illegal activities, collect illicit funds, and distribute it among themselves by exerting power and influence in the areas where they operated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms and were armed with illegal weapons and tools which they used to spread terror among their victims in order to extort money from them.

They also sought to conceal and disguise the source of their illicit gains through money laundering.

The UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi emphasised that the Public Prosecution will enforce the law decisively against anyone who commits criminal acts or harms and terrorises people throughout the country.

He highlighted that law enforcement authorities perform their duties with utmost vigilance and in accordance with legal procedures to maintain the state's security and ensure the safety of its residents.

The Attorney-General urged all citizens and residents who consider the UAE their home to report any crimes, in order to prevent their dire consequences.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE