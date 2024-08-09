UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM

After conducting investigations for more than seven months, an organised criminal gang has been referred to trial before the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal – State Security Department – for crimes threatening the state's security, public order, and societal peace.

Investigations initiated by the Public Prosecution revealed the involvement of over a 100 defendants in forming, managing, and joining a criminal organisation known as the 'Bahloul' gang.

It aimed to carry out illegal activities, collect illicit funds, and distribute it among themselves by exerting power and influence in the areas where they operated.

They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms and were armed with illegal weapons and tools which they used to spread terror among their victims in order to extort money from them.

They also sought to conceal and disguise the source of their illicit gains through money laundering.