UAE traffic violations: 106 vehicles seized for loud noises, illegal modifications

Seized vehicle. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Law enforcement authorities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain seized 106 vehicles in January for making significant modifications and causing noise disturbances to residents in Al Ain City.

Driving noisy vehicles is considered a serious traffic violation, attracting a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Under Article 73 of the Traffic Law, drivers who make modifications to their vehicle's engine or chassis without proper authorisation will face a fine of Dh1,000, 12 black points, and the impounding of the vehicle for 30 days.

According to the impoundment rules in Abu Dhabi, the fine for releasing such modified vehicles is set at Dh10,000. The vehicle will be impounded for up to three months, and if the fine remains unpaid, the vehicle will be sold at a public auction.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yusuf Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, warned drivers, especially young motorists, against behaviours that lead to noise pollution, reckless driving, and disturbances, particularly in residential areas and neighbourhoods.

Seized vehicle. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

He explained that vehicle noise disrupts public peace and creates panic, stress, and frustration among other drivers, road users, and residents of the areas where these noisy vehicles pass, especially children, the sick, and the elderly.

Brigadier Mahmoud emphasised that Abu Dhabi Police would not tolerate drivers who deliberately create nuisance, make noise from their vehicles or modify their vehicle engines or chassis without permission from the licensing authority.

Vehicle impoundment

If your car gets impounded in Abu Dhabi, you can manage the situation conveniently online by registering and signing in to the website tamm.abudhabi. You can do it by logging in to the website through your UAE Pass account. If you don't have a UAE Pass account, you may sign in using your phone number or email address.