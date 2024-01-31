UAE

UAE: Police foil gold smuggling operation, find jewellery worth Dh800,000

Authority began the investigation when they received a report that the jewellery was stolen from a store in Khorfakkan

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 9:58 AM

The Sharjah Police have foiled a major gold smuggling operation, involving jewellery worth Dh800,000.

The jewellery was robbed from a store in Khorfakkan in the late hours of the night. The Sharjah Police operations room received a report and immediately rushed to the scene of the crime. A team was formed to collect evidence and conduct an investigation.

After a few hours of investigating, the team was able to identify the members of the gang that had carried out the robbery.

The police also found the stolen jewellery in a shipping container at a port, where it was being prepared to be transported out of the country the next morning. They are currently working to arrest the gang members and have referred the case to prosecution for legal action to be taken,

The Sharjah Police have called on owners of commercial establishments to secure their stores and install surveillance systems. They have also urged individuals and owners not to hesitate to use the emergency number 999 to report such incidents.

