UAE: Police arrest gang who stole 1,800 laptops worth more than Dh1 million

The suspects, who posed as cops, were nabbed less than 48 hours after the heist

by

Web Desk
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM

A gang of four Arabs were arrested in Sharjah for stealing 1,840 laptops worth more than Dh1 million, police said on Thursday. They were nabbed less than 48 hours after the heist.

An Asian man, who works in a transport services company, said he was on his way to deliver the laptops when the gang stopped him in an industrial area, pretending to be police officers. He discovered later that he had been scammed.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Less than two days after the fraud was reported to the Central Operations Room, the Sharjah Police managed to track down the suspects and take them into custody.


"After verifying the information, a team of officers immediately started the investigation," said Col Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Shamsi, deputy director of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Sharjah Police.

"Based on the data they had gathered, they tracked down the suspects and monitored them closely before arresting them and bringing them to justice," he said.

