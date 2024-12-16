UAE: Over 2.5 million counterfeit auto parts worth Dh7.46 million seized

Counterfeit oil filters seized by Al Futtaim Automotive. Photos: Supplied

In 2024, more than 2.5 million counterfeit auto spare parts, valued at nearly Dh7.46 million, were confiscated during 20 targeted raids conducted by Al Futtaim Automotive in Sharjah, the Northern Emirates, and Al Ain.

The fake parts included oil filters worth Dh2.81 million and air filters and cabin A/C filters valued at Dh0.85 million. This year’s raids saw a 116% increase in the value of counterfeit parts confiscated compared to 2021, when they were worth Dh3.45 million, highlighting the growing threat of counterfeit goods in the UAE.

Fake parts pose serious risks to both vehicles and lives. Al Futtaim Automotive has intensified its efforts through strategic raids, comprehensive training programs, and impactful awareness campaigns.

Alongside law enforcement efforts, Al Futtaim Automotive took a proactive approach by training 414 government officials in 2024 across all seven emirates to identify and combat effectively.

Hidden dangers of counterfeit

Counterfeit spare parts, while often visually identical to genuine ones, fail to meet the rigorous quality standards required to ensure vehicle performance and passenger safety. Counterfeit air filters, for example, allow unfiltered air into the engine, compromising durability. In contrast, fake cabin A/C filters expose passengers to harmful pollutants inside the vehicle.

In the first half of 2023, the UAE Ministry of Economy conducted 4,444 inspections, uncovering 620 violations related to commercial fraud, imitation, and counterfeiting. Federal law (No. (42) of 2023) has further strengthened protections against counterfeit goods, ensuring safer markets for customers.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police’s Economic Crimes Department has reported 1,297 cases and seized counterfeit goods valued at Dh8.7 billion since 2019, highlighting the scale of the challenge and the urgent need for collaboration in consumer protection and intellectual property rights. Counterfeiting in the UAE is a grave criminal offence with stringent legal repercussions, ranging from fines and business penalties to imprisonment.

In just the third quarter of this year, Al Futtaim Automotive has carried out five high-impact raids, intercepting counterfeit automotive products worth Dh2.06 million. The company had trained 191 government officials until Q3 of 2024.

“Counterfeit spare parts are not just a threat to the credibility and reliability of all automotive brands, but also pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of customers,” shared Antoine Barthes, Vice-President of Al Futtaim Automotive.

“Following our customer-first values, we take the responsibility for protecting all car owners, and that’s why we concentrate our efforts, resources and investments on minimising the dangers of counterfeit. This is a mission shared by our partners, like Toyota, as we work together throughout the year to uphold road safety. Through rigorous enforcement, education and partnerships with various government entities, we are building a safer market and continue earning the trust of our customers.”