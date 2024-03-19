UAE: Mother, son fined Dh20,000 for hitting child

Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
A woman and her minor son were ordered to pay Dh20,000 for assaulting a child, Abu Dhabi court records show.
The two kids were friends, according to records of the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court — however, an altercation broke out.
The woman and her son reportedly assaulted the child, causing physical injuries, according to a report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The father of the minor victim filed a case against the mother-and-son duo, demanding that they pay Dh100,000 for physical, psychological, and emotional damages.
While the court found the woman and her son guilty, it ordered them to pay only Dh20,000 in penalties — out of which, Dh10,000 will go to the victim as compensation. Each of them will have to pay a fine of Dh5,000, in addition to all court fees.
ALSO READ:
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154
More than 120,000 e-participation certificates have been issued in 4 days since launch of fund
Named after Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, they are located at junctions in Al Quoz, Muhaisinah, and Al Hudaiba