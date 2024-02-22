UAE: Man fined Dh20,000 for social media 'account verification' scam

Motion sensors and lighting add to the aesthetic appeal of the Canal, making it a popular tourist attraction
A man who had asked for Dh61,750 to 'verify' another social media user's account has been ordered to return the amount and has been fined.
The victim filed a lawsuit against the accused, asking for the amount back and for Dh10,000 in moral and material damages. The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court them ordered the accused to repay the entire amount and imposed a fine of Dh5,000.
According to Al Khaleej, the defendant did not return the amount in time. So, a criminal lawsuit was filed against him. The criminal court court then asked the defendant to pay Dh20,000 as a fine and return the amount of Dh61,750.
The court also said that it was the responsibility of the plaintiff to return the amount.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Motion sensors and lighting add to the aesthetic appeal of the Canal, making it a popular tourist attraction
Japanese first-time ticket buyer also hits the jackpot in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw
Meanwhile, 509 companies were referred to Public Prosecution for offering unlicensed services
This rare condition occurs in 0.004 per cent of the general population and in 0.1 to 0.4 percent of all congenital heart anomalies
Expats say need for two salaries, financial security, and lack of family support lead to delays
Globally, gold prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying
The brainchild of Vaishnavi and Visista Jayanti, How is Life provides a safe space where users can share their concerns and worries
The virtual world presents both challenges and opportunities when it comes to examining a crime scene