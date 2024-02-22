UAE: Man fined Dh20,000 for social media 'account verification' scam

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 1:03 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 1:42 PM

A man who had asked for Dh61,750 to 'verify' another social media user's account has been ordered to return the amount and has been fined.

The victim filed a lawsuit against the accused, asking for the amount back and for Dh10,000 in moral and material damages. The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court them ordered the accused to repay the entire amount and imposed a fine of Dh5,000.

According to Al Khaleej, the defendant did not return the amount in time. So, a criminal lawsuit was filed against him. The criminal court court then asked the defendant to pay Dh20,000 as a fine and return the amount of Dh61,750.

The court also said that it was the responsibility of the plaintiff to return the amount.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: