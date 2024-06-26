E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Man arrested for selling fake car oil of popular brands in Ajman

A warehouse in the industrial zone packaged, storage, and distributed counterfeit oil products

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 1:47 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:23 PM

During a raid, Ajman Police arrested an Asian national suspected of selling and storing duplicate lubricants bearing names of globally renowned brands registered in the emirate.

Detailing the investigation, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al-Naeimi, Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said that authorities acted after receiving a tip-off at the Al Hamidiyah Police Station.


The information indicated the presence of a warehouse in the new industrial zone that was engaged in the production, packaging, storage, and distribution of counterfeit oil products.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


An investigative team was formed, and following all legal procedures, a raid was conducted on the site. During the search operation, large quantities of counterfeit oils were seized. Further investigation revealed that the person involved was also implicated in another case reported to the Comprehensive City Police Station within Ajman Emirate.

After the warehouse raid, police searched the suspect's residence. They found significant quantities of duplicate car oils in his possession, which were then seized. During questioning, he confessed to packaging car oil and lubricants under his company's label and planned to sell the products under the name of well-known companies.

Authorities have started a thorough investigation into the matter, during which the suspect admitted to his actions. Consequently, he was detained pending further legal proceedings.

The Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department commended the exceptional competence of the officers involved in apprehending the perpetrators and busting the operation. Ajman Police urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing goods and promptly report suspicious activities.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE