UAE lawyer faces legal action for fabricating case, spreading rumours on social media

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has summoned the lawyer for investigation into the incident

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM

A lawyer has been summoned to court by the Abu Dhabi Prosecution after she posted a video about a court case in order to gain followers. The information spread in the video, stating that a father who had been sued by a son for insulting the latter was convicted in court, was false.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi urges residents to stop the spread of rumours that may harm the public order by making sure that the information in videos is verified by official sources.

Spreading rumours and false news can fetch at least one year in prison and a fine of not less that Dh100,000, as stated in the law below:

Article 52 by the Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on “Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes”, stipulates that: “Whoever uses the information network or any information technology means to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate false news or data, or false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous rumors or reports, contrary to what has been officially announced; or broadcasts any provocative advertisements that would incite or provoke the public opinion, shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh100,000”.

