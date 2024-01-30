UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE fines insurance company Dh1.2 million for non-compliance

Investigation by the Central Bank found that the firm had deficiencies in its anti-money laundering, illegal financing policies

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 3:40 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 3:46 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed a Dh1.2 million financial sanctions on an insurance company operating in the Emirates.

The sanction was imposed according to Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations (AML/CFT).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The fine is the result of the findings of the regular examination conducted by the Central Bank, and investigations revealed that the insurance company had deficiencies in its AML/CFT policies and procedures.

The Central Bank, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies, their owners and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance sector and the UAE financial system.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE