UAE: 50 companies, 5 social media accounts penalised for illegal recruitment

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:08 AM

A UAE authority has taken action against 55 entities, including 5 social media accounts for engaging in illegal recruitment and mediation activities without obtaining the required permits from the ministry in 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation imposed penalties on violators, including fines, restrictions in the ministry’s records, and referral to the Public Prosecution. The social media accounts were blocked.

The country's law prohibits recruitment or temporary employment of domestic workers without a permit from the ministry. Violators can face up to no less than a year’s jail time and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh1 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, said: “The Ministry is committed to enforcing legal measures and penalties against any company proven to be involved in such activities without proper licensing.”

The ministry's inspection systems track promotional and advertising campaigns circulated on social media, or any other platform, to identify potential violations in the job market.

"The Ministry also carries out inspection visits to suspected companies to flag unlawful practices and refer cases of violation to the Public Prosecution," added Khalil Al Khoori.

Residents have been advised to verify that entities advertising employment or mediation services have obtained permits from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation before engaging with them, to avoid being defrauded.

In case of any violations, they are urged to report violations and illegal recruitment practices to the ministry’s call centre at 600590000 or via the MoHRE smart application.

ALSO READ: