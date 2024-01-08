UAE: 2 illegals hiding in tiny boxes under vehicles caught at border

As the UAE aims to lead the field of STEM, Sultan is a symbol of the country's future
Two infiltrators attempted to cross into the UAE in tiny iron boxes installed under the rear trunks of two SUVs. The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) foiled the infiltration bid. The authority did not reveal the customs terminal from where they were apprehended.
X-ray scanners revealed the illegals’ hiding spots (look towards the left-end of the image below):
A video shared by the authority shows officers breaking open the rear bumpers of the vehicles, where the illegals are found stashed in a 2-foot box. (scroll down for the video). They are found tightly squeezed in the tiny space, with barely any space to move around:
The infiltrators did not have any documents on them. The drivers of the vehicles and the illegals have been referred to the relevant legal authorities for further action.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of Terminals and Border Points Affairs at SPCFZA, said infiltration is among the authority’s top concerns. “The UAE’s considerable economic and developmental progress contributes to this threat, making the country a target for a segment of people,” he said.
The Sharjah Customs employs a “sophisticated system capable of thwarting all types of smuggling attempts across ports”. The system also “counters all individuals and criminal networks attempting to compromise the security of the nation and its citizens”.
