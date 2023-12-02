UAE

UAE: 2 arrested in less than 2 hours for road stunts, driving recklessly

They were arrested for endangering their lives and others while driving in one a tunnel on Khor Fakkan Road, Sharjah

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 10:28 PM

Sharjah Police has arrested two motorists for driving recklessly at a high speed, and performing stunts.

They were arrested for endangering their lives and others while driving in one a tunnel on Khor Fakkan Road, Sharjah.

A member of the public notified the relevant authorities, after which the accused wre arrested within just two hours. Legal measures were also taken and their vehicles were seized.

The Sharjah Police has called on the public to adhere to laws and avoid driving recklessly on roads. It appreciates the community for cooperating with authorities and reporting those who indulge in such behaviour.

