Dubai: Woman jailed for threatening ex-husband with $1.5 billion extortion

A German woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for threatening her former husband with extortion via social media.

Dubai Criminal Court found the woman aged 48, guilty of demanding $1.5 billion from the victim using threats to harm him and his partner.

Court records show that the incident, which happened on December 6 and 7 of 2023, was prompted by family and financial disputes over custody of their children and a jointly owned business.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to records, the defendant sent several threatening messages via Telegram and Facebook, demanding the victim transfer the sum to her account at a Swiss bank.

The threats included statements such as "send the money by Friday, or say goodbye to your mistress,” and “I’m your worst nightmare. I’ve buried three animals, and next could be you and your mistress.”

The woman also sent a photograph of herself standing beside two armed men and referenced a game of Russian roulette, further intensifying the threats.

Her former husband reported the matter to the authorities and told investigators that the threats were aimed at coercing him into paying a large sum of money beyond what he had already given her.

Forensic evidence experts retrieved the incriminating messages from the woman’s mobile devices.

The threats, accompanied by demands, constitute a violation under UAE laws governing cybercrimes and personal safety.

Despite the woman’s denial during the trial, she was found guilty of the charges.