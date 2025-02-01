Dubai: Man jailed after robbing 2 residents of over Dh300,000 worth of smartphones, watches

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An Asian man was sentenced to one year in prison for robbing two residents at knifepoint in 2024. He was also ordered to pay a fine of over Dh300,000 and will be deported after his jail term, a Dubai court ruling showed.

When the incident happened in April 2024, the victims were carrying seven boxes that contained 100 mobile phones worth Dh296,300 and 62 watches valued at Dh10,000, court records show.

The defendant, a 28-year-old Pakistani man — along with his accomplices — lured the two residents to a certain spot in Dubai's Al Muraqqabat area and pointed knives at them.

The gang managed to steal the boxes that contained items from an electronics trading company. Among these products were high-end Samsung and iPhone mobile phones and luxury watches.

In addition to the boxes, the accused also robbed the victims of their personal belongings.

From the first victim, an Indian national, he stole a green Samsung Ultra S22 mobile phone, an Emirates ID, a driving licence issued in Dubai, three bank cards, a car key, and Dh17,400 in cash.

From the second victim, also an Indian national, he stole a blue Nike wallet containing an Emirates ID, a driving licence, Dh40 in cash, and an Honor 98 phone.