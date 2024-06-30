Dubai: Rolex watch for Dh320? Facebook post lures buyers with huge discount in an online scam

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:03 PM

Have you seen a Facebook post offering a Rolex watch for a paltry Dh320? For watch lovers and collectors, it might seem like a dream come true, but it's actually a nightmare waiting to happen. Cybercriminals are luring unsuspecting victims into a sophisticated phishing scam.

The post claims that the Rolex store at Dubai Mall is temporarily closed due to overwhelming crowds eager to snag a YACHT-MASTER 40 watch at a 65% discount. However, the watches are supposedly available on Rolex's official website and can be delivered free of charge across the Emirates through a link.

Facebook post showing a massive crowd outside the Rolex store in Dubai Mall. Photos: Supplied

Clicking the link takes buyers to a convincing website featuring a "Lucky Spin" game, celebrating Rolex's 57th anniversary in the UAE. Shoppers are coaxed to spin the wheel for a chance at a huge discount. When they do, a message congratulates them on receiving an 85% discount code, "BGBDFV", which is automatically applied at checkout.

With the clock ticking and the promise of a Dh58,000 watch for just Dh320, it's tempting to proceed. To give the fraud a credible spin, users are informed that due to limited quantities, each customer can only receive a maximum of two products.

The trap tightens from hereon. Eager buyers are urged to complete registration and provide personal and payment details.

The website reassures online shoppers with glowing reviews from 'happy customers' like "Robert Charles" and "Thomas William," who oddly have Western names despite being pictured as Arab men in traditional attire.

One such review from "Thomas William" claims, "The right product of the company is nothing to discuss anymore; if you don't buy it at this low price, it's a mistake." These reviews are crafted to add a layer of legitimacy to the scam, further luring victims into the trap.