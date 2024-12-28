Dubai resident jailed for 2 months, to be deported for assaulting police officer

A man who physically assaulted a Dubai Police officer, causing him several injuries, has been sentenced to two months in prison.

The incident dates back to March 29 this year, when the defendant arrived at the Naif Police Station at around 9.40pm. He was accompanied by another person who alleged that the defendant had threatened and harassed him and his family.

Both men visited the police station to resolve the conflict. There, the defendant was asked to head to the investigation room for questioning.

He refused to comply, loudly proclaiming his innocence and declining to provide identification.

The police officer in charge attempted to calm him and requested his personal information in order to verify his identity, which the defendant refused to provide.

The situation escalated when the defendant became increasingly agitated.

He lay on the ground, screaming, and was refusing to give his personal information to the officer.

The man then stormed out of the office and as the officer attempted to escort him back to the investigation room, the defendant forcefully resisted, kicking the officer and moving violently.

The officer sustained injuries including a damaged little finger on his right hand and a wound to his right ear. Officers were able to bring the defendant under control and secure him. During the trial at the Dubai Criminal Court, the defendant admitted to charges of resisting a public official with force and causing him injuries during the execution of official duties. The man will be deported after serving his prison term.