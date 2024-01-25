Dubai Police help arrest key suspect in Dh160-million tax fraud

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 5:33 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 5:37 PM

A key suspect in a €40 million (Dh160 million) tax fraud was arrested with the help of Dubai Police.

The suspect is a key figure in an organised crime syndicate involved in an extensive tax fraud scheme. The fraud was conducted through companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia but operated from Italy.

The coordinated global operation code-named ‘Operation Pitstop’ involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries. The operation led to the apprehension of several internationally wanted individuals.

