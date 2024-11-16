Dubai Police arrest businessman wanted by Interpol for fraud, football match-fixing

Image used for illustrative purpose. File Photo

Dubai Police arrested William Pereira Rogatto, a Brazilian national, who is on the Interpol Red Notice lists for his involvement in fraud in his country, according to a social media post by the authority.

Rogatto manipulated the results of football matches and exploited them to achieve illegal gains through bets he made on international sports betting sites.

Dubai Police confirmed that the arrest of 34-year-old Rogatto came after he arrived in the country on a visit from Europe.

Colonel Tariq Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, pointed out that the arrest of the internationally-wanted suspect comes within the framework of the authority's keenness to extend bridges of cooperation and coordination with law enforcement agencies around the world.