Dubai: Passenger smuggling 4kg cocaine for $500 reward sentenced to life

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a transit passenger to life in prison, followed by deportation, for attempting to smuggle more than 4kg of cocaine concealed in his luggage. Life imprisonment in the UAE generally refers to a 25-year sentence.

The Malaysian traveller was found guilty of trafficking narcotics through Dubai International Airport. The 37-year-old was apprehended on July 13, 2023, while travelling from Brazil through Lisbon and Dubai en route to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Customs inspectors at the airport noticed the defendant exhibiting signs of nervousness and walking with difficulty.

He was requested to show his passport before being escorted to a transit inspection area, where his hand luggage was searched.

Authorities discovered two plastic-wrapped packages containing a white powdery substance concealed in the bottom and top compartments of the bag.

A forensic analysis conducted by the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology confirmed the seized substance was cocaine, weighing a total of 4,193.5 grams.

During the investigation, the defendant admitted an individual in Brazil asked him to deliver the bag to Malaysia in exchange for $500.

He claimed he was unaware of the contents but was told they were "valuable items" and asked to transport them to avoid paying taxes.

However, the court ruled that the weight of the packages and the manner of concealment indicated his complete knowledge of the illicit nature of the materials.

The defendant pleaded not guilty during the trial, claiming he lacked intent to traffic drugs and had no knowledge of the contraband. The court dismissed his defence, citing the substantial evidence, including his confession during the investigation, the forensic report, and the expert testimony of the arresting officer. In its verdict, the court emphasised that under UAE law, the crime of drug trafficking applies even in transit cases if the illicit materials enter the country's jurisdiction. The ruling also considered the defendant's deliberate actions, such as agreeing to transport the contraband for financial compensation and attempting to conceal it.