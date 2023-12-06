Dubai: Passenger nabbed at airport for trying to smuggle 8.9kg marijuana as 'henna powder'

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 11:37 AM

A passenger was nabbed while attempting to smuggle 8.9kg of marijuana through Dubai International Airport.

The passenger was travelling from an Asian country and was undergoing a security check when officials thought that the bag had unusual density.

Dubai Customs officers then manually searched the passenger who looked confused. The search yielded a powder, which the accused claimed was henna powder.

The 8.9kg marijuana powder was seized and handed over to General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, the Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, emphasised on the crucial role of the authority as a deterrent against smuggling through its various customs outlets.

In customs operations, the department leverages cutting-edge technologies, innovative electronic services, and artificial intelligence for inspection purposes. The growing number of passengers to Dubai requires increased vigilance to protect the community from the smuggling of prohibited substances.

