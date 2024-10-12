Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Dubai: 'Most wanted' fugitive Sean McGovern arrested after international manhunt, says Interpol

The fugitive is allegedly a high-ranking member of the Kinahan organised crime group, and also faces charges of murder

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

One of Ireland’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested in the UAE following an international manhunt, according to a report on Interpol's official website.

Sean McGovern, 38, who is allegedly a high-ranking member of the Kinahan organised crime group, was reportedly apprehended by Dubai Police on October 10, after an Interpol Red Notice was issued to facilitate his arrest.

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, "One of Ireland’s most wanted individuals has been arrested thanks to the combined efforts of the Irish authorities and the United Arab Emirates. Cases like this underline the value of international police cooperation via INTERPOL’s global network, and again highlights that no fugitive can consider themself safe from justice."


McGovern, who faces charges of murder and directing an organised crime group, is being held in the UAE as extradition proceedings begin, the Interpol website said. There has been no official announcement about his arrest by local authorities yet.

