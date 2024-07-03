Dubai: Father lands in court after helping son accused of murder flee country

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

An Australian father landed in Dubai Court after failing to report his son, who was accused of murder, to the relevant authorities.

According to public prosecutors, the man became aware of a murder allegedly committed by his son on October 6, 2022. Accused of killing his own friend, the incident has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court.

On October 6, a female friend of his son who was unaware of the murder, arrived at the crime scene to check on the victim.

She told prosecutors that she met the accused, who informed her that he had an argument with his friend, the victim, and asked her to visit the apartment and check on him.

When the woman arrived and entered the apartment at JBR Walk, she found the victim’s lifeless body and called the police at 11.52am to report the incident.

Investigations led to the arrest of the alleged murderer in Sharjah and further probe revealed that his father, despite knowing about the crime, did not report it to the authorities.

As per the investigation, the father was also aware that his other son, residing in Australia, had arranged for a hotel room in Sharjah and a flight ticket for the accused son.

During questioning, the father said he was called to the apartment unaware of the murder. He recounted how he arrived at the apartment and saw the victim’s body covered with sheets and the floor stained with blood.

Upon asking his son about the incident, the accused started acting bizarrely and tried to silence his father by gagging him.

The father has denied the charge of failing to report a crime to authorities and claimed he was in shock and terrified of his son, which prevented him from reporting the crime.