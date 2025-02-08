Dubai: Driver sentenced to 1 year in jail, deportation for sexually assaulting passenger

A driver at a Dubai luxury transport company has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

The case dates back to April last year when a Polish resident of Dubai booked a ride home from a hotel in the Business Bay area.

Dubai Criminal Court records show that instead of following the designated route, the Pakistani driver deviated towards an isolated and dimly lit area, where he assaulted his passenger.

The woman, whose age was not disclosed in court records, told investigators that she was intoxicated and hailed the car from outside a five-star hotel in Business Bay at around 9pm on the day of the incident.

After a short drive, the defendant pulled over and made the woman step out of the vehicle. He then led her to a sandy area, where he assaulted her.

“He just left me there, and I can’t remember everything that happened. I just remember parts,” she said in the records.

She said she then walked to a nearby building, where she called another taxi, went home, and slept.

The following morning, after recalling parts of the incident, she called the police and reported the assault.

The woman was referred for a forensic medical examination, and the driver was summoned for questioning.

She identified him during the lineup procedures at the police station.

During questioning, he claimed the woman did not recall where she lived and had no money to pay the fare. Forensic reports confirmed evidence consistent with the woman's testimony. When the driver appeared in court, he denied the sexual assault charge and claimed that investigators did not provide a translator during police questioning, leading to a misstatement of his testimony. However, he was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison followed by deportation.