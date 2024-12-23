Dubai: 4 men jailed, fined Dh1 million for kidnap, theft, impersonating police officers

Four Pakistani men will spend two years in prison each and will collectively pay a fine of Dh1 million for impersonating police officers and kidnapping and robbing two Indians.

The case dates back to March 29 this year within the jurisdiction of Al Rafaa Police Station.

According to court records, a Pakistani driver for the victims collaborated with three other Pakistanis and a fugitive to kidnap and rob the victims after learning they carried a significant amount of cash.

On the morning of March 29, while driving the victims to Dubai’s Gold Souk, the driver provided the gang with the victims’ location. The gang followed them in a black Kia vehicle.

The defendants stopped the victims near Al Mankhool, where two perpetrators posed as police officers and forced the victims into separate vehicles.

They were driven to Al Nahda, where the gang stole Dh1 million, two mobile phones, and two wallets from the victims before releasing them.

The victims promptly reported the incident to authorities, leading to an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the five men.

The fifth accused, also a Pakistani, was alleged to have conspired with the gang but denied any involvement during investigations and trial.

During the hearings, the court relied on the confessions of the primary accused, witness testimonies, and police investigations. It was established that the driver had passed information about the victims’ cash and movements to the gang.