Dubai: 4 jailed over part-time job scam advertised on WhatsApp

Four individuals were sentenced to three months in jail in Dubai over a part-time job scam, authorities said on Wednesday. They offered a victim a bogus job and duped her into sending money.
An investigation conducted by the Dubai Prosecution found that the gang shared the fake job ad via WhatsApp to capture the woman's attention. They convinced her to send money and promised they would quickly double the amount, but they never returned it, the authorities said.
Dubai's Misdemeanour Court found the gang guilty of fraud and sentenced them to imprisonment, to be followed by deportation.
The public prosecution reiterated its warning to the emirate's residents: Do not respond to random messages you receive on your mobile phone.
"These scam messages are designed to lure and manipulate you. Cyber scammers can easily siphon off all your money through their tactics and false promises," the authorities said.
Residents are urged to contact security authorities and report scammers immediately.
