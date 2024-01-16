Couple stole Dh1.16 million from gym-lockers, spent on lavish Dubai, Paris holidays

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea, enjoying holiday in Dubai. Photo: Social Media

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 2:59 PM

A British couple, Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, have been convicted and sentenced to jail by a UK court after indulging in extravagant holidays in Dubai and other destinations, funded by the £250,000 (Dh1.16 million) they stole from gym-goers' lockers across London and Southeast England.

The duo executed a year-long spree, rifling through gym-goers' lockers as they worked out, as reported by British media.

Singh and Bruyea targeted unsuspecting victims, pilfering bank and SIM cards. Subsequently, they utilised the stolen bank cards to their maximum limit, splurging on high-end technology and designer clothing, which they later sold for cash.

With the ill-gotten gains, the couple enjoyed luxurious vacations, purchased a pedigree puppy, and indulged in expensive shoes and bags, all while flaunting their lifestyle on social media. Their Facebook page showed them posing by swimming pools, driving luxury cars, and standing in front of an aquarium at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai and posing at the Aura Skypool in Palm Jumeirah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Their 'wicked crimes,' as described by the court, inflicted significant stress and financial loss on their 18 victims, many of whom were professionals. During their trial at Croydon Crown Court, the judge highlighted the far-reaching impact of the couple's spree, revealing that victims no longer felt secure around strangers.

A total of 18 fraud reports were filed, with 14 in the Metropolitan Police area, one in Sussex, one in Hertfordshire, and two in Cambridgeshire. The spree finally came to an end on January 27 last year when the couple was apprehended at Gatwick Airport upon returning from Paris with around £1,700 worth of designer goods.

Singh and Bruyea faced charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between January 2022 and January 2023. Singh received a three-year prison sentence, while Bruyea was handed a 20-month sentence suspended for two years.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the couple strategically targeted unsuspecting victims while they were engaged in exercise routines. The couple's shopping sprees included purchases from renowned designer stores like Prada. Their arrest was the result of a local officer noticing a pattern and alerting economic crime specialists.

ALSO READ: