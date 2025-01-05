Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: No parking around venue; entry timings announced

Fanzones for British rock band Coldplay’s sold-out concerts in Abu Dhabi will open for all attendees at 3pm. The general entry to Zayed Sports City Stadium begins at 5pm.

Organisers urged fans to arrive early as the final entry time is 8.30pm.

The band is coming to the UAE as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour. It will perform in Abu Dhabi on January 9, 11, 12, and 14.

Parking will not be available at the venue or on surrounding roads. Fans are encouraged to use the free park-and-ride shuttle bus service to reach the stadium.

For fans travelling from Dubai, shuttle buses will depart from Expo City Dubai starting at 12.50pm. In Abu Dhabi, buses will depart from Al Shahama, Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha, and Nation Towers starting at 1.57pm. Bus seats from Expo City Dubai and Al Shahama will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticketmaster.

Return shuttles to all departure points will operate after the concert.

“As these shows are sold out, attendees should ensure that their tickets are downloaded and saved to their mobile phones via Ticketmaster. The scannable tickets will be available 72 hours before the event. Each ticket contains a unique QR code, and entry will only be granted through the designated gate listed on the ticket,” organisers said on Sunday.

Tickets are not available for purchase at the venue and fans are “strongly advised” to avoid unauthorised resellers to prevent the risk of counterfeit tickets. “The evening will begin with an exciting performance by Shone, the French modern hip-hop artist, at 6pm, followed by Elyanna, the Palestinian singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of Arab and pop music, at 6.30pm. Coldplay’s performance will begin at 7.45pm, where they will take the stage for an unforgettable show featuring an array of their hit songs, coupled with the stunning visual elements that define their Music of the Spheres World Tour.” Children under the age of 5 will not be permitted at the event, and anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older. “Additionally, under-14s will not be allowed in the pitch standing area. Attendees are encouraged to travel light, as only small bags (no larger than an A4 size) will be permitted into the venue. The concerts are cashless, so fans should bring their credit/debit cards or use mobile payment options.” ALSO READ: UAE: Some Coldplay fans lose up to Dh1,500 to scammers selling fake concert tickets UAE: You can still see the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi; here's how