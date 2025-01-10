Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Meet the Dubai couple who made Chris Martin sing a 'gender reveal'

Photos: Supplied

Thousands of Coldplay fans now know that Noor Naguib and her husband Ahmad AbuShehadeh are having a baby girl in a few months. After all, their gender reveal moment was one of the most heartwarming highlights of the British rock band's first sold-out show in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

But for the Arab couple, it was more than a gender reveal. "It was a combination of a lot of happy events we couldn't celebrate," Noor told Khaleej Times.

Noor and Ahmad were supposed to celebrate their wedding on March 20, 2020, but, because of Covid-19, they never got to do it. That night at the Zayed Sports City Stadium was the universe's way of making their special moment happen.

"Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars was meant to be our wedding song," said Noor. "It was surreal to listen to it live yesterday."

Their second baby girl

And on top of that wedding magic was their unforgettable gender reveal. The couple, who live in Dubai, just hoped for the best when they held their A3 poster up high in the middle of an endless sea of fans.

"Help us with our gender reveal please?" read their now-famous sign for the rock band's vocalist.

Noor "manifested" the moment, she said. "We arrived very early to make sure we get a front-row spot. I planned to give it a shot at the concert, and hoped for Chris to make it memorable."

The Egyptian-Iraqi expat remembered how the crowd "screamed" with them so that Chris could notice the message on their A3 poster, and when he finally did, she and her Jordanian husband were over the moon.

Chris strummed his guitar and sang his question to the couple: "So, are you having a boy or a girl?"

"A girl!" he exclaimed and celebrated with them as Noor answered the question, surprising her husband, who didn't know their baby's gender right up to that moment.

Here's a clip shared by Visit Abu Dhabi:

"We were both so overwhelmed and emotional. People were congratulating us during and after the concert. We were so happy to share this moment with thousands of people," said Noor, who is 20 weeks pregnant.