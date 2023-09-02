Clouds, corniche, coral reef: 4 experiences UAE's Dibba Al Hisn offers

Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 4:02 PM

Nestled along the beautiful coastline of the UAE lies the serene and culturally rich town of Dibba al Hisn. This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities that make it a perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

Take shade under the clouds:

In Dibba, the weather takes a dramatic turn as the day unfolds. Mornings are warm with sunshine, but as it’s past noon, a magical transformation occurs. The town is beautifully covered in clouds that beautify the sky. It's the ideal time to explore the town's lovely corners or relax by the coastline as the once-sweltering heat gives way to significantly cooler weather. Visitors looking for relief from the sun are provided with an exciting and unforgettable experience by this unique daily shift in Dibba's weather.

Stroll along Dibba Corniche:

This newly constructed corniche is a remarkable spot for a leisurely picnic, family gatherings, or simply relaxing while enjoying the cool mist in the late evening. Take a leisurely stroll along the promenade and soak in the pristine waters of the Arabian Gulf. The corniche’s tranquil atmosphere and breathtaking sea views make it a must-visit destination.

Kids playtime at the inflatable park:

If you're travelling with kids, the Inflatable Park on Dibba Corniche will be a fun place for the young ones of your family. This inflatable wonderland offers a variety of bouncing castles, slides, and obstacle courses that will keep your little ones entertained for hours. It's a safe and enjoyable way for children to work out while parents relax with vast views of mountains and waters.

Join the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival:

The 10th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, is underway at the corniche which transports visitors back to the growing years of the UAE, when pearl diving and fishing were the dominant industries for the economy. One can learn about weaving nets and ropes, the construction of the traditional dhow, and salting fish, which is then preserved for months in wooden or plastic containers. There are kiosks showcasing miniatures of old boats, compasses, binoculars, coral reefs, fishnet weaving, and much more. The festival is focused on the heritage, history, and significance of the fish salting industry. And if you are a foodie, authentic Emirati seafood delicacies are also prepared at the event, with many stalls offering locally grown fruits, and local products like honey and spices.

