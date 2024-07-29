Chilean President arrives in UAE on official visit

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM

President Gabriel Boric Font of the Republic of Chile arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, the Chilean President was received by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the President, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, and several officials.

This marks the first visit by a Chilean president to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.