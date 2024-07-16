Cheap deals, cool weather: Top travel destinations among UAE residents this summer revealed

Zanzibar

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:07 PM

As summer heats up in the UAE, residents are exploring a variety of destinations for their vacations, with some opting for lesser-known places that are increasingly becoming popular spots.

Travel industry experts note that UAE residents are expanding their horizons, and discovering new destinations that offer unique experiences and diverse attractions.

According to experts, along with Europe and CIS countries, New Zealand and Zanzibar are becoming favourites among UAE travellers for summer vacation this year.

Dhas Antony, Founder of Rejoice Tourism LLC, pointed out that New Zealand is gaining traction among residents, which used to be lesser known to them. “UAE residents have explored countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. We have witnessed many residents travelling to countries in these continents every summer. However, one of the countries whose popularity is increasing is New Zealand,” said Antony.

“One of the major factors attracting residents to the Kiwi country is the season. Europe is hot now and it is winter in New Zealand. Another factor is the affordability and the picturesque landscapes along with the element of exploring a whole new continent,” he added.

Experts highlight that exotic beach vacations are particularly appealing this year, with South Asian and African countries gaining popularity. “While Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Bali, Malaysia, and Thailand entice discerning travellers with their rich cultural tapestries, vibrant nightlife, and idyllic beaches, Zanzibar’s pristine shores and Kenya’s untamed wilderness offer unparalleled encounters with nature and culture,” said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com.

According to him, known for its turquoise waters and picturesque coral reefs at Al Bayada Island, the Red Sea in Saudi is also becoming a popular choice.

Babu also mentioned emerging destinations in Eastern Europe, noting a growing interest in Latvia and Slovenia. “While most are travelling to popular Schengen countries, 20-25 per cent of UAE travellers are excited about exploring newer territories gaining popularity."

Experts highlighted that there is a shift in travel trends among residents of different nationalities in the UAE, with many Filipino residents favouring countries in Asia, Australia, and North America.