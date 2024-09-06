Charles Yardley appointed Chief Executive Officer at Khaleej Times

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM

Khaleej Times, part of Galadari, has appointed Charles Yardley as its new Chief Executive Officer. Yardley joined Khaleej Times on September 2 and relocated to Dubai for the role.

Khaleej Times was founded in 1978 as the UAE's first English-language daily newspaper, and today has evolved into a trusted and leading multimedia platform. Yardley will oversee all operations and the strategic direction of Khaleej Times, as the business continues its transformation from a legacy print newspaper to a digital-first multi-channel editorial brand.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO, said: "We are delighted that Charles joined Khaleej Times as we continue strengthening our position as the leading media company in the UAE and beyond. Charles has an exemplary background and brings significant experience in delivering growth and innovation for global media brands, as well as a career history of building deep client relationships with marketers to ensure successful partnerships."

