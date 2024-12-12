'Can attend more games': UAE fans excited about Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

Photo: Reuters file

Following Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup's success, football fever is again gripping the region as Saudi Arabia is confirmed to host the Fifa World Cup in 2034. The confirmation has sparked excitement and pride among Emiratis in the UAE, who are eagerly anticipating another historic milestone for the Gulf region.

Emiratis are enthusiastic and are expressing their hopes for the Kingdom to showcase the rich Arab culture and hospitality again to the world.

Faisal, a 33-year-old Emirati football fan and referee, said, "As a football lover and a fan for the past 15 years, I was happy to hear the news of Saudi Arabia hosting the World Cup in 2034. I’m already excited to attend this tournament, just as I did during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."

Faisal described his unforgettable experience in Qatar, attending matches from the group stages to the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals. “The World Cup atmosphere in Qatar was incredible. The organisation, the closeness of the stadiums, and the fan zones everywhere made it feel like you were living in the moment of the tournament.”

As a football referee based in Ras Al Khaimah, Faisal found additional inspiration in attending matches. “I love observing how referees manage games, their movements on the pitch, and their decision-making. Being there in person provides unique insights and motivation for my own development as a referee.”

Faisal hopes that Saudi Arabia will build on the success of Qatar's hosting and deliver an equally, if not more, impressive World Cup experience. “I wish the Saudi event will be as well organised as Qatar’s, perhaps even better. I’m confident they will excel in creating an extraordinary tournament atmosphere."

He also highlighted the advantage of proximity, which will allow UAE residents to attend more matches easily. “With Saudi Arabia hosting, it’s a short distance from the UAE. This means we can attend more games and truly immerse ourselves in the World Cup spirit. Experiencing the tournament on the ground is unmatched,” Faisal added.

Ali H, a 30-year-old resident of Sharjah, shared his optimism for the upcoming tournament. “The excitement is strong and intense after Saudi Arabia was confirmed to host the World Cup 2034. We expect to see a beautiful edition that competes with Qatar's version, which will set a high bar for expectations,” said Ali.

“We are curious to see what Saudi Arabia will showcase, just as Qatar was able to highlight the traditional cloak (bisht) and bring Arab culture to the world,” Ali said, adding that the Gulf countries achieving this success is something that makes everyone happy. “I believe that football has the power to unite and bring people together.”

Nasir Al Suwaidi, a government employee and Sharjah resident, highlighted the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) growing prominence on the global stage. “This coming era is the years of the GCC. We have brought and are bringing many international events to this part of the world, and people around the world have understood our friendly and hospitable nature,” said Al Suwaidi.

"The way Qatar hosted the previous tournament showed the world how well our brotherly country hosted the tournament. People who came to Qatar learned about Arab traditions and culture. Many fans even visited the UAE during the tournament, and in 2034, I am sure fans will not just visit the Kingdom but will come here as well," added Al Suwaidi. However, Abdullah Al Shamsi, a 38-year-old Dubai resident from Khawaneej, was disappointed that some of his favourite players might not participate in the 2034 tournament. "I am very fond of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the best player for me," he said. Al Shamsi, who has travelled to Saudi Arabia to watch club matches of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, praised the Kingdom's world-class stadiums. "I have travelled to the Kingdom a few times to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema play. The stadiums there are world-class. We have no idea how the new stadiums will be, but I am very sure they will be mind-blowing," said Al Shamsi. (With inputs from Azza Al Ali and Sara Al Kuwari)