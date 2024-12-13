Burj Khalifa NYE 2024 fireworks: Ultimate guide to Dubai's world-famous show

From choosing a viewing area to getting to Downtown Dubai, this explainer covers important points to remember if you're ringing in the new year at the world's tallest building
Photo: AFP file
It's a show hundreds and thousands of people from around the world are waiting for every New Year's Eve. Millions tune into the live-stream, but for many in the UAE, the Burj Khalifa fireworks show is a spectacle best enjoyed face to face — regardless of the crowds, the road closures, and the challenge of being on your feet for long hours.
To those who have been lucky enough to catch the show live: It's all worth it. It's so unforgettable that many do the same thing, brave the same huge crowd year after year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ringing in the new year right in front of the world's tallest building is a bucket-list experience you've got to do at least once — especially if you live in the country.
If you have decided that this is the year you are going to do it, it's best to be prepared. From getting there to leaving on shuttle buses and taking the Metro, here's the ultimate guide to watching the Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks show.
There are four ways to watch the dazzling display at the best viewing spots:
Here, we list the things you have to remember for each of these four ways:
There are designated public viewing areas around Downtown Dubai. Entry to these areas is free of charge.
Since it's free, expect huge crowds of people flocking to these spots. Access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
This means you'll have to be there as early as possible, hold your spot, and wait all the way until midnight (or even longer).
Public viewing areas open at 5pm. Bringing food and non-alcoholic drinks is allowed.
Do you need badges or wristbands? No. No tickets are also required.
This is one of the best spots to watch the iconic firework display. Entry tickets come with voucher for food and drinks in the area. Here are the prices:
Tickets can be purchased online on https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/emaar-new-years-eve.
Do you need badges? Yes. Remember that aside from the tickets, badges are also required to enter Burj Park. You can pick up the badge from:
Your badge will be colour-coded to match lamp-post flags in Downtown Dubai. Follow the flags that match your badge colour to get to Burj Park.
Several restaurants and cafes — from fine-dining outlets to burger chains and pastry shops — skirt the area surrounding Burj Khalifa, including those at Dubai Mall. And these places always whip up a special menu for New Year's Eve.
Expect prices to be way above what they usually charge, but you can be assured of a spot that could give you a good view of the fireworks. If you already have a place in mind, enquire about their NYE offers as early as possible since these slots get filled up quickly.
Do you need badges? Yes. Once you've made a restaurant reservation, you will be provided badges and wristbands — which are required to go through security checkpoints and access restricted sites near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain during NYE.
These badges should be collected by 10pm on December 30. After that, no collection or validation can be done. Lost badges cannot be replaced.
A number of hotels offer panoramic views of the iconic building, so if you're lucky enough to get a reservation, it's one of the best ways to watch the fireworks since you will be able to avoid the crowds.
However, most — if not all — of these rooms usually get booked out months before NYE. Among the hotels in the area are Armani Hotel and Westminster Dubai Mall. Expect to pay at least five times more than the usual rates, considering the demand at this time of the year.
Do you need badges? Yes. Hotel guests who may not have a view of the fireworks from the balcony can easily walk to the viewing areas — but badges are required. Take note that these badges are limited to your hotel and cannot be used to access other paid or reserved venues.
Once you've decided how you're going to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, it's time to plan how you're going to get there.
Public transport is the way to go, but if you wish to drive to the venue, here are some points you need to know:
It's best to be in Downtown Dubai by 5pm — at the latest, considering that road closures will be implemented as part of preparations and safety measures.
Before 5pm, you may leave your vehicles at public parking areas along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Zabeel Parking, or Fountain Views Parking. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
After 5pm, you may park at Al Wasl Club and Al Meydan — Falcon Heritage and Sports Centre. From these areas, you may take shuttle buses to reach the venue but you'll have to present your badge.
Certain roads around the area will start closing between 6pm and 8pm. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is expected to provide more details about the traffic plan.
Yes. In fact, taking the Dubai Metro is the best public transport option for commuters. You just have to stop at the Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station and walk your way to the viewing areas.
The RTA, however, may close the station, depending on the crowds and situation. So make sure to stay updated.
Taxis will be taking passengers as usual but they won't be able to access certain areas in Downtown Dubai. They will also have to take detours once road closures begin.
ALSO READ:
Kirstin Bernabe-Santos is Senior Editor who brings out the 'so what?' in articles that come her way. There's gold in every story, and her mission? Find it - and give you the bling.