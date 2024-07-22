Brewing UAE's karak tea in Swiss valleys: Emirati families pack 'essential' items for summer break

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

As Emirati families pack their bags for summer vacations, some essentials make it to the top of their packing list. These essentials include a bag dedicated to their karak tea equipment and ingredients for traditional Emirati dishes and even local incense.

"Karak tea is a non-negotiable part of our summer vacation plans," said Shaikha M, a mother of three. "No matter where we go, we carry our karak pot, portable stove, saffron, and fresh milk. It's not just a beverage for us, it's a ritual that reminds us of home and the good times we shared as a family."

Shaikha and her family have brewed the famous tea in Swiss valleys. "People are always fascinated to see us make karak the traditional way, and we're more than happy to invite them to try it," she told Khaleej Times.

Packing Emirati cuisine essentials

For Latifa Al Kaabi, an Abu Dhabi resident, karak equipment isn't the only thing she packs. "The essentials are a must, but we also carry ingredients for our favourite Emirati dishes, like biryani. As much as we enjoy trying the local cuisine of the places we visit, there's nothing quite like the authentic flavours of our home-cooked meals."

Latifa admits that the designated bag is often the first packed, even before the family's personal belongings. "We simply can't imagine a vacation without it. One time, we tried to travel light and leave it behind, but it wasn't the same."

They ended up searching for karak sellers in London, to satisfy their craving.

Cherished piece of identity