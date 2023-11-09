Branded shirts for Dh9, gadgets at 60% off: 11.11 sale deals in UAE start from as low as Dh1

File photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 3:20 PM

The festive season is upon us, and so is the shopping season.

As UAE residents gear up to celebrate Diwali on November 12, they have an opportunity to make the most of big discounts being offered during on November 11 shopping festival, popularly known as the 11.11 sale.

UAE retailers are offering up to 70 per cent discounts on thousands of items including personal care, electronics, toys, health and nutrition as well as on F&B. They have also tied up with local banks to allow shoppers to make payments on instalments for the purchases or choose to buy now pay later option.

With deals starting from as low as Dh1, e-commerce majors this year have come up with some amazing offers. Branded tops and T-shirts for as low as Dh9 and mandi from Sawahil Adan for just Dh7 are some of the amazing deals residents can avail.

The UAE-based e-commerce giant Noon.com has gone live with its biggest 11.11 sale, offering up to 70 per cent off many categories.

The platform has cut prices by up to 70 per cent on personal care products and branded toys; up to 50 per cent off on smartphones and 60 per cent off other electronics such as TVs, laptops and other home appliances; up to 60 per cent off top restaurants; and has a buy-one-get-one-free offer on healthcare items.

AliExpress, the global retail online marketplace and part of the Alibaba Group, also launched its 11.11 shopping festival, offering up to 50 off on 10,000-plus products for UAE shoppers.

“We have seen tremendous growth in AliExpress’ popularity in the GCC markets. In October 2023 alone, the platform attracted 3.6 folds of new users from the region compared to the same period in 2022. With faster delivery and carefully curated discounts and deals, we focus on continuously bringing great value and better experience to local consumers,” said Shengliang Liang, general manager for the Middle East, at AliExpress.

The Chinese major is offering free shipping and a guaranteed delivery time no longer than 10 to 12 working days.

New users will receive special incentives, such as a bundle of three items with free shipping.

The sale of the full selection of products will start on November 11 and close on November 18.

Similarly, Amazon UAE has also launched deals on thousands of products in over 30 categories including electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and sports. The e-commerce giant has discounted prices up to 70 per cent on home décor and furniture products as well as good discounts on electronics, personal care, perfumes and other consumers. The campaign will run till November 12.

In addition, electronics retailer Sharaf DG, Brands for Less, Carrefour, Shein and many other retailers have introduced 11.11 discounts.

