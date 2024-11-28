'Bought 10 UAE Lottery tickets': Residents hope to win Dh100-million jackpot in new draw

PG Sanjid, who works in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), couldn’t contain his excitement upon learning about the launch of a new raffle — the UAE Lottery. Taking a break from work, he registered on the official website. “I read on Khaleej Times that a new regulated draw had been launched in the UAE. I went to the website, and it took about five minutes to register using my Emirates ID,” said Sanjid.

He initially purchased just one ticket to familiarise himself with the process, but quickly informed his friends. “On the spot, 10 of my friends registered and bought tickets,” he shared, adding the lottery had become the talk of their office. “We are all planning to buy more tickets after work.”

Excitement is building across the UAE as residents are eager to participate in the country’s first regulated lottery, which features a massive Dh100-million jackpot. The inaugural draw, scheduled for December 14, has become the talk of the town, with tickets priced at Dh50 each.

The UAE Lottery, operated by Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC, went live and is licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). The lottery offers a grand prize of Dh100 million in its first ‘Lucky Day’ draw. In addition to the jackpot, seven participants are guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each.

Excited participants

Bangladeshi expat Abdul Mansur, a regular participant in UAE raffles, is eagerly looking forward to the new draw. “A friend called me in the morning and sent me the link. At first, I couldn’t believe it. but I couldn't resist myself and registered immediately,” he said.

Mansur, who previously won Dh50,000 and shared a Dh15 million prize with 20 colleagues, hopes for another big win. “I have bought the ticket, and I am sure all my friends will buy it. This draw is affordable, and the jackpot of Dh100 million is amazing. I hope to win it,” said Mansur.

Some trying to understand process

Many residents are purchasing tickets, eager to familiarise themselves with the games and the potential prizes on offer. Among them is Rajesh, a regular participant in UAE draws who spent his lunch break exploring the new platform.

“I was on the website for nearly an hour during my lunch break, trying to understand the different options available,” said Rajesh. “The website is easy to navigate and understand, and I was surprised by the variety of games. There is a draw with the massive Dh100-million jackpot, and then there are scratch cards with different price ranges and prizes,” said Rajesh.

Scratch card Curious to test his luck, Rajesh purchased five scratch cards priced at Dh5 each. "Unfortunately, I didn't win anything this time, but it was still exciting to try," said Rajesh. "What I appreciate about this draw is how affordable it is. You don't need to spend a lot to participate." Rajesh is already planning his next move. "I will buy a ticket for the Dh100-million draw soon. I might even become a regular participant because of the affordability and the impressive prizes on offer. It feels like a great opportunity for anyone willing to try their luck."