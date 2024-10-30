'Bigger, richer': UAE brands to expand globally as Make it in Emirates platform returns in 2025

Photo: File

Next year’s Make it in the Emirates Forum will return bigger and richer, with purchasing opportunities expected to exceed Dh165 billion compared to Dh45 billion last year.

Exhibiting more than 5,000 locally produced products, the forum will also include crafts and textiles, aiming to expand national industry across various sectors.

“This time we are shedding light on national crafts and locally manufactured products with the participation of 150 craftsmen,” said Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT).

The forum’s fourth edition will take place in May 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with the participation of over 50 companies.

Make it in the Emirates has been creating an industrial hub for local innovators and manufacturers since it kicked off three years ago. It provides local companies a platform to present their services, and serves as a platform to advance business opportunities with fellow participants and visiting investors.

Marwan Al Serkal, founder of the Emirati clothing brand Carter & White, is looking forward to the strategic partnerships he could build during the event. The high-end smart-casual wear that reflects the Emirati 'coastal lifestyle’ can be found in eight stores across the UAE, Gulf and Europe, with plans to open six new stores next year, and 100 stores worldwide by 2030.

The Emirati entrepreneur said he decided to take part in Make it in the Emirates after hearing “wonderful things from previous participants about the massive support provided through the forum".

Marwan Al Serkal

From his experience with Carter & White, Al Serkal said UAE products are gaining international recognition for their high standards.

“I have a shop in Italy – the fashion hub of the world with clothes tagged as ‘Made in the UAE’ and 60 percent of my customers are Italian; this indicates that the UAE has become a global destination for quality.”

“Our mission is to showcase our fashion industry to the world,” he added, “I am taking part this year to explore potential opportunities; I am optimistic that it will be a fruitful participation.”

The value of deals signed during the forum held last May reached Dh20 billion, a significant increase from the Dh6 billion achieved the year before.

“We are constantly on the rise, building efforts to increase opportunities and draw further investments; this year, we expect to beat the previous figures,” said Al Suwaidi.

“Make it in the Emirates Forum has proven its economic and industrial influence, generating more than 2,000 potentially produced products for a purchasing value of Dh143 billion, as well as providing financing solutions worth Dh16 billion.”

He added that MOIAT’s Industrialists Programme managed to provide more than 2,500 jobs for Emiratis across the industrial sector.