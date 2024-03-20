Bengaluru water crisis: UAE-based Indian expats considering relocating their families

People collect drinking water from a water tanker amid the ongoing water crisis in Bangalore. Photo: PTI file

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM

The IT hub of India, Bengaluru, is grappling with an alarming water crisis, leaving its residents anxious and concerned. Bengalureans residing in the UAE expressed deep concern for their families back home, with the situation worsening every day. Many UAE-based Bangaloreans are considering various options to ensure the well-being of their loved ones.

Shahbaz Ali, managing director of Reliance Aluminium and Glass LLC, said: “The water problem in Bengaluru has been ever-growing for a long time. Currently, the shortage of water availability is a major concern,” said Ali, who lives in the HRBR layout in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is experiencing an exceptionally hot February and March, coupled with reduced rainfall over the past few years, partly attributed to human-induced climate change. As a consequence, water levels have fallen drastically, especially in poorer areas, which has led to soaring prices for water and a rapidly depleting supply.

“We live in a neighbourhood that does not have a water scarcity problem for now. However, we are bracing for summer as we may face issues,” said Ali, adding that his relatives who live in the suburbs face serious issues and have to buy water in limited quantities every day.

“Many of my relatives living in Whitefield, Mahadevpura, and near HAL, are facing a lot of issues and have to call for water tankers daily for their daily needs,” said Ali.

Ali’s family reside in the UAE and they travel every five months. “However, we have decided to stay in the UAE for a few months extra this time,” said Ali.

With the situation in Bengaluru worsening, many UAE-based Bengalureans are considering various options to ensure the well-being of their loved ones. Some are contemplating relocating their families to ancestral homes in nearby towns or villages, while others are exploring the possibility of bringing them to the UAE.

Speaking about the crisis, Rajesh Kumar, a corporate lawyer living in Dubai, said: “It's heartbreaking to see my hometown struggle with such a basic necessity. I'm seriously considering relocating my parents here,” said Kumar.

“My parents and sisters have been complaining about the crisis for the last two months. And they are worried as summer is approaching,” said Kumar.

Priya Chandran, an engineer residing in Dubai Hills, is exploring alternative solutions. “We are looking into installing rainwater harvesting systems and water purification units at our residence in Bengaluru. During the installation process in the summer months, my parents and other family members may visit the UAE for a few months or travel to the US, where my brother lives,” she said.

“When the rainwater system is installed, we will have a water supply at least for 8 months without interruption,” said Chandran, who has a property in Dollars Colony.

The water problem has even prompted families in Bengaluru to adopt stringent measures to conserve water. Many have reduced their water usage, opting for shorter showers and using recycled water for household chores. Some have even resorted to purchasing water from private tankers, at exorbitant prices.

Syed Ishrath, property consultant at Castle and Keys, said that they have made significant adjustments to daily routines in light of the water crisis. “We have stopped using our car as frequently, as each wash consumes precious water. We have minimised the frequency of laundry, opting to wash clothes at specific intervals instead of daily. Additionally, shower times have been drastically reduced to conserve water wherever possible,” said Ishrath.

