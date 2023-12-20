Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 12:37 PM

A Bangladeshi expat has won Dh1 million during the weekly electronic draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed, a 56-year-old expat based in Ras Al Khaimah, got lucky after purchasing tickets for a year. While working as a driver, he heard about Big Ticket from his friends. As a group, they have been buying tickets every month.

“We are a group of 19 people. We have been buying Big Ticket every month for a year now. This is the third time that I bought a ticket under my name.”

Mohammed purchased tickets during the special promotion and won the big prize.

“We bought 4 tickets with the special offer ‘buy 2, get 2 free’ offer. I selected 2 tickets, and my friends selected the other two. I chose the winning ticket. I am happy about our winning.”

Asked about his future plans, Mohammed said he may buy a house back home in Bangladesh.

“I don’t know yet. I will share my prize with my friends, and with my cash portion, I might buy a new house in Bangladesh for my children,” Mohammed added.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to bag Dh20 million in the next live draw. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one customer can win Dh1 million every week.

Organisers announced that the new live draw has been moved to December 31 at 2 pm.

“We are giving the opportunity to the participants to win big before entering a brand new year,” the organisers said.

The December 31 live draw will see a total of 13 winners. Apart from a grand prize of Dh20 million, there will be 10 other cash prizes. Additionally, there will be two dream car winners who will drive home a luxurious BMW 430I, and a stylish Range Rover Velar.

ALSO READ: