Back to school in Dubai: RTA distributes bags to students

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 5:35 PM

Marking the Back to School season, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) celebrated the distribution of school bags and basic school supplies to students, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Transportation Security Department of Dubai Police and Keolis MHI, operator of the Dubai Metro and Tram.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority pays great attention to the back-to-school season by activating the role of its community initiatives that support students and children of low-income families, in addition to assist and enable them to pass a successful academic year.

The initiative includes the provision of school bags that include all basic school supplies, including writing and drawing books, pens, pencils, rulers, and more.

