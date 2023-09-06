Authority alerts residents about alleged fraud using UAE Pass

'His teachings are a helpful light': Over 20,000 seekers attend Sadhguru's spiritual event in Dubai
The event attracted people of various faiths and nationalities, reflecting the teachings imparted by the spiritual leader
A UAE authority has issued an alert over claims about alleged fraud using the digital identity solution UAE Pass.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has assured residents that the UAE Pass is highly secure. The authority was responding to social media posts about the alleged fraud.
"TDRA stresses the importance of exercising caution when receiving any notifications or login requests. It is essential to thoroughly verify these requests before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to your accounts," the authority posted on microblogging platform X, formerly called Twitter.
According to the UAE government website, UAE Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature solution that enables users to identify themselves to service providers through a smartphone-based authentication.
The highly secure app grants a digital identity to users and eliminates the need to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords for different apps.
ALSO READ:
The event attracted people of various faiths and nationalities, reflecting the teachings imparted by the spiritual leader
Hundreds of experienced veterans and first timers alike manoeuvred their reliable SUVs across undulating sand dunes and treacherous terrains
Through their work, they have displayed the beauty of the sea, desert and the heritage as well as its people and wildlife
Dubai Ruler and the Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages
He was studying at home when he suddenly fell unconscious, according to a social worker
The Norwegian man is a person of determination who 'doesn't speak to anyone', making the search challenging, according to his family
The emirate's police impounded a total of 94 cars for violations like reckless driving, performing road stunts, unauthorised parades, among others
From December 22 to 24, malls will also be offering up to 90 per cent discount in a festive sale