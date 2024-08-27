'Art brings people together': From Kochi to Venice, Emirati artist promotes UAE culture

Photos: Supplied

Latifa Saeed, a Dubai-based multidisciplinary Emirati artist, has been making waves on the international art scene with her immersive installations highlighting the UAE culture. Showcased in prestigious venues from Kochi to Venice, her works are capturing the imagination of art enthusiasts and critics alike.

Her notable installation, ‘Dust Devils’, draws inspiration from the vast deserts of the UAE. It integrates a smoke machine, a hologram and an electro-magnetic device to recreate a sensory experience that mirrors natural whirlpools and tornadoes. Her installations have seen visitors delve into an immersive world she has created with the support of scientific and engineering talents.

“Visitors would leave with a fascination, understanding and gain knowledge about the atmospheric phenomenal landscapes of the Middle Eastern deserts,” Latifa told Khaleej Times ahead of Emirati Women’s Day.

Reflecting on her artistic journey, Latifa noted that creative expression came naturally to her while attending Latifa School for Girls in Dubai. “The school had a strong art curriculum and considered art an important core subject throughout the student’s academic journey. I believe that was the catalyst for my artistic career.”

Her recent works have been featured as part of the ‘Beyond Emerging Artists’ initiative by Abu Dhabi Art under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). This year, she has showcased her works at Kochi’s Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the Indian state of Kerala and Biennale Arte 2024 in Venice, Italy. Both events are known to attract top-tier artists, collectors, curators, and critics.

“The Venice Biennale is a globally renowned biennale. Abu Dhabi Art placed our exhibition on the most important cultural international platform, this will significantly impact our artistic careers.”

Talking about her participation at the Kochi fair, she noted it was a platform for both emerging and established artists, particularly from the Global South.

“Kochi is home to one of the most significant contemporary art in Asia.”

In Kochi, her work titled ‘Notes from Another Shore’, supported by Rizq Art Initiative was a celebration of the UAE-Kerala relationship.