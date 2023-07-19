UAE summer: Are you using your car AC correctly? Here are 8 tips for maximum efficiency, fuel economy

Experts say people commit several mistakes when it comes to driving in summer, from parking in hot spots to switching on ACs immediately

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 4:35 PM

In the previous few days, the temperature in the UAE touched 50ºC, and when temperatures soar, residents must adopt practical measures to stay cool while driving. As a result, experts advise car owners to be mindful of their air conditioning (AC) behaviours to maximise effectiveness and reduce potential harm.

Experts say that people commit several mistakes when it comes to driving in summer, from the start, from switching on their car to parking. There are a few rules to follow to maintain optimum fuel efficiency and maximize the benefits of the car's air conditioning.

A two minutes wait

“One of the most frequent errors drivers commit is putting on the air conditioning right away after getting into the vehicle,” said Sony Rajappan, manager at Carlynx Auto Care. “It is advisable to start the engine and wait at least two minutes before turning on the air conditioning. This little window of time enables the engine and air conditioning components to establish the correct operation, guaranteeing peak performance.”

Lowering car windows

Experts recommend opening the car windows for a few minutes before switching on the AC, to reduce the initial impact of the intense heat inside the vehicle. “This action allows the hot air to escape and makes it easier for the AC system to cool down the cabin quickly,” said Amr Ellaithy, owner at Carz One Auto Care in Umm Ramool.

Following correct sequence

Experts noted the importance of prioritizing the correct sequence when switching off the AC and the engine. “Drivers are advised to turn off the AC before shutting down the engine and ensure that the auto mode of the AC remains on. This practice helps protect the system from potential damage due to sudden power loss and ensures a smoother transition for subsequent starts,” said Rajappan.

Choosing circulation modes

There are two air circulation modes for AC in every car, one for recirculating air already in the car and another for pulling outside air into the car's cabin. Ellaithy said: “To improve cooling efficiency, minimize the entry of hot air from outside, turn on the air recirculation mode as soon as you switch on the AC. This mode recirculates the air inside the car rather than drawing in hot air from the surroundings, which allows the AC to cool the cabin more effectively and faster,” added Ellaithy.

AC Maintenance

Regular maintenance of the AC system is essential for its longevity and optimum performance and experts advise performing periodic check-ups and cleaning of the AC cabin filters every 10,000 kilometers. “Neglecting this maintenance task can result in reduced AC efficiency and potential blockage, which may impact the vehicle's overall performance and air quality,” said Rajappan.

Fuel economy

While using the air conditioning in the car can help you escape the heat, it's crucial to remember that it can have a negative impact on fuel economy, especially on short trips. “According to studies, using the air conditioner might result in a 20 percent increase in fuel use. Drivers are urged to use the AC sparingly while considering the length of the trip and the weather outside,” said Ellaithy.

Park in shaded areas

Experts recommend parking in shaded lots to avoid overheating the car's interior. “Sunshades can also assist in lowering the inside temperature of the vehicle, making it more comfortable to enter,” said Rajappan.

Engine idling

It is also important to avoid operating the AC and leaving the engine running for a long time. “This puts the fuel to waste and puts an extra burden on the AC system. To save fuel and minimise unnecessary wear and tear on the AC components, turn off the engine if the car is not driven for a few minutes,” said Rajappan.

ALSO READ: