'Air traffic controller and restaurant owner': Emirati entrepreneurs with full-time jobs set up own businesses

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

A new wave of Emirati entrepreneurs is emerging, skilfully balancing their traditional careers with new businesses. This dual commitment allows them to explore their passions while contributing to the economy.

At 32 years old, Ali Ibrahim has transformed his lifelong passion for cooking into a thriving restaurant business. His restaurant Ali Bhai Restaurant, which offers Indian cuisine with an Emirati twist, is not just a place to eat; it’s the culmination of his personal journey.

“I’ve been cooking since I was 10,” Ibrahim recalled. “My culinary journey started in my parents' kitchen, where I learned the craft of cooking traditional dishes.” After studying abroad, he would often make meals for friends, blending flavours and techniques he had encountered during his travels and being the designated chef of the friend group.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The idea to establish his restaurant came to him during the pandemic. “With travel restrictions, I saw an opportunity. Initially, it was just a business idea, but then I realised it was so much more,” he told Khaleej Times. Ibrahim decided to focus on Indian street food, a cuisine close to his heart.

Ali Ibrahim. Photo: Supplied

Despite juggling a full-time job as an air traffic controller and his restaurant duties, Ibrahim’s determination shines through. “My sleep is a casualty of my commitments,” he said.

He faced challenges in restaurant management but found support through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

“In my second year of business, I joined the establishment. The support made a significant difference in costs, and with their assistance, my business flourished. Now, I’m on the verge of opening a third branch,” he shared.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) plays a crucial role in this entrepreneurial wave. Launched 22 years ago by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai SME has cultivated a competitive environment for startups and supported over 16,000 new businesses across various sectors.

Innovating through data analytics

As the world moved toward a data-driven future, Saeed Al Jaberi, co-founder of Rimal Analytics, saw the critical role that data analytics and artificial intelligence would play in shaping industries, governance, and society at large. Al Jaberi founded his company with a clear mission: to be at the forefront of this transformation and contribute to the region's development through cutting-edge solutions.

Since joining the Dubai SME program in mid-2022, the 27-year-old has leveraged extensive experience in financial engineering and quantitative analysis to provide innovative solutions. “I wanted to tackle market challenges and create effective solutions,” he shared. Through his business, he aims to help organisations optimize operations and mitigate risks.

Saeed Al Jaberi. Photo: Supplied

Al Jaberi is grateful for the guidance he’s received. “Having connected with experienced mentors has been invaluable. Their insights helped us avoid potential pitfalls,” he said. He credits significant support from the Dubai SME throughout their journey. “Their assistance was pivotal in refining our business model, translating ideas into actionable solutions,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Al Jaberi plans to enhance the company's offerings with new products centred on advanced data science and AI technologies. “We aim to launch these solutions in the next 12 to 18 months and are exploring opportunities in the GCC region while strengthening our foundation in the UAE,” he revealed.

A commitment to trading