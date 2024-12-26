Ain Dubai reopens to public; tickets start at Dh145

Ticket bookings for Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel, are now open. The iconic attraction had been closed for "enhancement works" since March 2022.

Ticket prices start from Dh145. Visitors are able to book tickets on the attraction's website.

When contacted, a customer care representative confirmed that the 250-metre tall wheel had a "soft launch" on December 25.

"It is now fully operational," he added.

Dubai Holding, which operates the wheel, did not issue a statement on the reopening.

A holding message informing visitors about the closure is no longer visible on Ain Dubai's website. Instead, it lists the various ticketing options:

Views: Dh145

Views plus: Dh195

Premium: Dh265

VIP: Dh1,260

The attraction operates Tuesday to Friday from 12pm to 9pm; and on the weekends from 11am to 9pm. Each ride lasts around 38 minutes and offers a 360-degree view of Dubai's skyline.

It has 48 cabins with a total capacity of 1,750 people. From the ground to the top of the tallest cabin, the Ain Dubai towers over the city at 250 metres. It is 82 metres taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas.